Rodney Harrison
Rodney Harrison
FREE EVENT!
Don't miss an unforgettable evening with New England Patriots legend Rodney Harrison on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 PM in the Seasons Showroom.
Fans will have the opportunity to hear firsthand stories from Harrison's celebrated NFL career, learn about his experiences on and off the field, and participate in an interactive Q and A session.
The Brook - NH
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
The Brook, NH
marketing@eurekanh.com
The Brook - NH
319 New Zealand RoadSeabrook, New Hampshire 03874