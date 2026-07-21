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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Rodney Harrison

Rodney Harrison

FREE EVENT!

Don't miss an unforgettable evening with New England Patriots legend Rodney Harrison on Friday, September 11 at 7:00 PM in the Seasons Showroom.

Fans will have the opportunity to hear firsthand stories from Harrison's celebrated NFL career, learn about his experiences on and off the field, and participate in an interactive Q and A session.

The Brook - NH
Free
07:00 PM - 08:30 PM on Fri, 11 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Brook, NH
marketing@eurekanh.com
https://www.livefreeandplay.com/
The Brook - NH
319 New Zealand Road
Seabrook, New Hampshire 03874

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