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Publisher's Crawl

Publisher's Crawl

Free snacks + casual convo with local journalists. No need to follow the news—just come share what matters to you. The partners of the Granite State News Collaborative invite you to an evening of snacks and conversation with journalists, editors and publishers from across the state. Our goal is to get out of our newsrooms to connect with people who don't regularly read, watch or listen to local news. The evening will be lightly structured small group conversations about what you care about, what kind of news you find useful and ways to do get your news. There also will be a chance to win a few prizes. We're looking forward to listening and learning from you.

Spyglass Brewing Company
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06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nashua Ink Link and Granite State News Collaborative
6037623302
melanie.plenda@collaborativenh.org
Granite State News Collaborative
Spyglass Brewing Company
306 Innovative Way
Nashua, New Hampshire 03062
https://www.collaborativenh.org/pubcrawl

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