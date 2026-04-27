Polliwogs: Fairy Forest Builders

Step into a magical woodland and let your imagination run wild. Families work together to build tiny fairy homes from sticks, moss, and stones, discovering colors, textures, and creative possibilities. Stories, songs, and playful activities make the forest feel even more enchanting.

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A fun group for the littlest explorers amongst us! Join us and bring along your favorite grown-up for music, art, dancing and exploring; with

Racci Raccoon! (puppet)

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Recommended ages: PreK with adult

Physical Demand: [2] = Activity includes up to 1/2 mile of walking on uneven terrain; no steep slopes.