Peterborough Town Library Friends Host Grand Reopening of the Kyes-Sage Book Shop at the Library

(Peterborough, NH) – The Friends of the Peterborough Town Library will hold a Grand Reopening for the Kyes-Sage Used Book Shop on Thursday, May 7th, Friday, May 8th and Saturday, May 9th. The book donations collection will take place on Friday, April 24th and Saturday, April 25th at the historic Kyes-Sage house, 14 Concord Street, Peterborough, NH, located right next to the Library. All proceeds from Kyes-Sage used book sales fund Library programs for children, teens, and adults.

Donations of adult fiction, biography, and history, as well as children’s books are always welcome. The Friends accept adult fiction, biographies, history, and children’s fiction. They do not accept romances, sci-fi, or fantasy. To find out more about the book donation process now and throughout the year, visit the Library website at PeterboroughTownLibrary.org/kyes-sage-bookshop-9384/location/Peterborough (linked to website location).

The Kyes-Sage Used Book Shop is open Thursday to Saturday from May through November. Stop by and browse shelves featuring recent best sellers and popular authors, children’s books, and a special section of vintage books.

