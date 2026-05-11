Patricia Kelliher’s Closing the Sea at NHAA

Portsmouth, NH- New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) is pleased to present Closing the Sea by award-winning artist Patricia Kelliher, a series of black and white photographs that examines the relationship between art, consumerism, and environmental responsibility through the subject of single-use plastic water bottles. Keliher is a master of transformation; upon first glance, the anthropomorphic forms captured in her photographs appear sculptural and ambiguous, like water sprites dancing, sunlight reflecting off their watery bodies. Only with closer inspection is it revealed that her subject matter is discarded post-consumer plastic bottles balanced on sea stones. The work reflects one of the defining ecological dilemmas of the 21st century and invites viewers to consider the monumental consequences of thoughtless cons

Kelliher’s silver gelatin prints beg to be seen in person. Her use of analog techniques alludes to historically significant photographs, such as the last American chestnut tree or Alaskan glaciers before the significant melting we see today. The photograph’s poetic nature presents more questions than answers, encouraging reflection on progress, environmental stewardship, and loss. What role do we each play in environmental protection, and how can we do more?

Patricia Kelliher is an artist photographer living and working in Boston. She received her BA in Art History from the University of Massachusetts and completed graduate studies in Photography at Massachusetts College of Art and Design. Working exclusively with analogue materials, including film and gelatin silver printing, her practice spans social documentary, portraiture, still life, and landscape photography. Her work has won numerous awards, including Excellence in Social Commentary in NHAA’s Biennial Two last fall. The Closing the Sea series consists of up to 30 photographs, each a 16x20 gelatin silver print made from 4x5 negatives.

Closing the Sea will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from June 3rd to 28th, with an opening reception on June 5th, 5-8 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

