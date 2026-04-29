© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

Opening Day

Opening Day

Opening Day May 1 – Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum
Celebrate the start of the season at the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum 18 Highlawn Rd, Warner, NH. Come see what’s new this season:
Newly renovated restrooms, updated from “vintage” to modern, elegant, and fully accessible spaces
The completed Medicine Woods Trail, now a wheelchair- and stroller-accessible path with new plantings and vegetation
Quills & Beads: Adornment that Adapts exhibit featuring never seen in public private collections of quill and beadwork.
Beginning May 1, the museum is open 7 days a week, welcoming visitors to explore Native American history, culture, and traditions. Hours: Monday–Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM
Sunday: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Free Guided Tours: 10:30 AM & 1:30 PM (Monday–Saturday)
1:30 PM (Sunday) For more information, visit indianmuseum.org or call 603-456-2600.

Indian Museum
$10-15
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 1 May 2026

Event Supported By

Indian Museum
6037858795
education@indianmuseum.org
www.indianmuseum.org

Artist Group Info

development@indianmuseum.org
Indian Museum
18 Highlawn Road
Warner, New Hampshire 03278-0142
6034562600
development@indianmuseum.org
www.indianmuseum.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.