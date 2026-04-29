Opening Day May 1 – Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum

Celebrate the start of the season at the Mt. Kearsarge Indian Museum 18 Highlawn Rd, Warner, NH. Come see what’s new this season:

Newly renovated restrooms, updated from “vintage” to modern, elegant, and fully accessible spaces

The completed Medicine Woods Trail, now a wheelchair- and stroller-accessible path with new plantings and vegetation

Quills & Beads: Adornment that Adapts exhibit featuring never seen in public private collections of quill and beadwork.

Beginning May 1, the museum is open 7 days a week, welcoming visitors to explore Native American history, culture, and traditions. Hours: Monday–Saturday: 10:00 AM – 4:00 PM

Sunday: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM. Free Guided Tours: 10:30 AM & 1:30 PM (Monday–Saturday)

1:30 PM (Sunday) For more information, visit indianmuseum.org or call 603-456-2600.