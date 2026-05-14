North Country Chamber Players - Open Rehearsal for Community Program, Bremen Town Musicians: Musical Storytelling!

The North Country Chamber Players are excited to invite the community to a special pop-up event: an Open Rehearsal for their Community Program, Bremen Town Musicians: Musical Storytelling!

The open rehearsal will take place on Tuesday, May 19, from 4:30–5:30 p.m. at the Littleton Senior Center, 77 Riverglen Lane. The event is free, open to all and offers a unique opportunity to witness the creative process as a classic Brothers Grimm fairy tale comes to life through music, rhythm, and playful spoken word.

Join the multi-talented North Country Chamber Players as they prepare for a joyful flight of fancy with composer John Deak’s imaginative adaptation of The Bremen Town Musicians. In this lively retelling, five wind players not only bring the story to life through their instruments, but also perform the text itself, weaving spoken words into the rhythm and flow of the music.

Recognized as one of New England’s foremost musical ensembles, the Chamber Players have a long tradition of musical storytelling. Past acclaimed productions have included Peter and the Wolf, Carnival of the Animals, The Nightingale, and The Soldier’s Tale, created in collaboration with Ben & Jerry’s, the Starbird Puppet Theater, the Weathervane Theatre, and Bread and Puppet Theater.

The ensemble is developing this new program for free summer community performances scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. at The Colonial Theatre in Bethlehem and Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. at Rialto Theatre in Lancaster.

For more information about the open rehearsal, community programs, or to reserve free seats in advance, visit northcountrychamberplayers.org.