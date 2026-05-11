North Country Boys & Acoustic Time Machine at the Medallion Opera House

On June 27, music lovers are invited to enjoy a special evening featuring the North Country Boys and Acoustic Time Machine (ATM). This event is designed to support the Medallion Opera House and showcase outstanding local talent.

Local Bluegrass and Rock and Roll favorites Normand Labonville, Glenn Tassey, and Steve Roy are set to delight the audience with familiar and beloved tunes from the 70’s to the present. Normand brings his expertise on the fiddle, Glenn captivates with his guitar skills, and Steve energizes the crowd with vocals and drums. Together, they promise an unforgettable musical experience. North Country Boys have been performing together since 2023, and their collaboration has consistently entertained audiences.

Acoustic Time Machine (ATM) is a band of five local musicians who will perform soft Rock with some Country mixed in from the 70s to the 90s.

The Medallion Opera House is excited to highlight these talented musicians from the community on June 27 at 7pm for a benefit concert.

