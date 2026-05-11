© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

North Country Boys & Acoustic Time Machine at the Medallion Opera House

North Country Boys & Acoustic Time Machine at the Medallion Opera House

On June 27, music lovers are invited to enjoy a special evening featuring the North Country Boys and Acoustic Time Machine (ATM). This event is designed to support the Medallion Opera House and showcase outstanding local talent.

Local Bluegrass and Rock and Roll favorites Normand Labonville, Glenn Tassey, and Steve Roy are set to delight the audience with familiar and beloved tunes from the 70’s to the present. Normand brings his expertise on the fiddle, Glenn captivates with his guitar skills, and Steve energizes the crowd with vocals and drums. Together, they promise an unforgettable musical experience. North Country Boys have been performing together since 2023, and their collaboration has consistently entertained audiences.

Acoustic Time Machine (ATM) is a band of five local musicians who will perform soft Rock with some Country mixed in from the 70s to the 90s.

The Medallion Opera House is excited to highlight these talented musicians from the community on June 27 at 7pm for a benefit concert.

Medallion Opera House
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Medallion Opera House
603-723-3421
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
www.medallionoperahouse.org
Medallion Opera House
20 Park St
Gorham, New Hampshire 03570
6034663322
medallionoperahouse@gmail.com
Medallionoperahouse.org

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.