NHAA's Loud & Proud Opening Reception

Portsmouth, NH – This June, New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) proudly presents Loud & Proud, our annual regional Pride exhibition celebrating the depth, diversity, and creativity of LGBTQIA+ and allied artists across New England. Featuring work in a wide range of media, the exhibition brings together emerging and established artists exploring identity, visibility, joy, resilience, and self-expression through personal and powerful visual narratives. Loud & Proud is a celebration of Queer joy and a testament to the courage and strength of our community.

At the heart of this year’s exhibition is Open Book, a collaborative project created through NHAA’s ongoing partnership with NH Outright, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting and advocating for LGBTQ+ youth across New Hampshire. Now in its fourth year, the partnership continues to provide creative opportunities for queer teens throughout the Seacoast region through a free arts program centered on self-expression and community. Guided by NH Outright Teaching Artist Cara Cabral during a six-week course, participating youth created sculptural accordion books exploring identity, vulnerability, and authenticity. These moving works will be exhibited throughout the main gallery alongside Loud & Proud, shining a spotlight on these young rising stars. Together, the exhibition and youth project reflect the power of art to foster belonging, visibility, and connection across generations.

Loud & Proud will be on view at Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State Street, Portsmouth, NH 03801, from June 3rd to the 28th, with an opening reception on June 5th from 5:00-8:00pm. This exhibition is made possible thanks to the generous support of Springer’s Jewelers. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

