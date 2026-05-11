Music on the Hill Summer Concert Series

Jun 24, 2026 - Sep 16, 2026

Join us every Wednesday at 6:30PM through September 9th for unforgettable evenings of live music and community. FREE!

We’re thrilled to kick off Artistree’s Summer Concert Series on June 24th!

Don’t miss this vibrant celebration of summer soundscapes at Artistree!

Pack a picnic, bring a blanket, and unwind to the tunes under the open sky. Whether you’re a fan of jazz, folk, or classical, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

No reservations are required – just bring your friends and family for a memorable evening.

We look forward to seeing you there!

* IMPORTANT Parking for the summer concert series is in the field at Artistree. The entrance to the field is directly across from Saskadena Six and marked with signage. We do offer handicapped parking in the main artistree parking lot, but all others must park in the designated field parking.

NO DOGS Please

June 24: Last Train to Zinkov

July 1: Evan Panzer

July 8: Boma Bango

July 15: Doug Perkins & Patrick Ross

July 22: Grey Cats Quartet

July 29: Scott Forrest

August 5: Bow Thayer & Krishna Guthrie

August 12: Never Too Late

August 19: The Sidewinders

August 26: Rose Hip Jam

September 2: Jim Yeager Band

September 9: Route Five Jive

September 16: Ben Kogan

Please note all musicians subject to change through out the summer with out notice.

This years Summer Concert Series is FREE thanks to Haystack Needle

Artistree is located in South Pomfret, VT