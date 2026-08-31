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August is National Make a Will Month, a reminder to create or review important plans for the future. Check out a resource many of our supporters find helpful: LegacyPlanner is a secure online service that makes it easy to create or update your will -- for free.

Maine Needs Art for Opportunity

Maine Needs Art for Opportunity

Maine Needs Art for Opportunity silent auction features pieces donated from Maine-based artists. This fundraiser is a coming together of art and community in an effort to raise funds to keep our mission in motion. We are striving to build a community where everyone helps and no one goes without. By rallying those around us, we've been able to send more than one million basic material essentials to individuals and families all across the state, at no cost to them. Help us double what we've raised in years past so we can support people all throughout the coldest months of the year.

RSVP for complimentary tickets and join us at Halo on September 16th. Bid big on paintings, jewelry, pottery and experiences while enjoying drinks and food for purchase by Après, Crepe Elizabeth, Young Nona and ME Powered Pastries. Also on-site we will have raffles, a live muralists, collaborative art project, portraits and more.

Halo at the Point
Free
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Wed, 16 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Maine Needs
info@maineneeds.org
Halo at the Point
20 Van Aken Way
Portland, Maine 04102

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