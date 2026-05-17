Lyle Brewer

Sunday, May 17, 2026 - 4:00 PM EDT

Lyle Brewer is a virtuoso guitarist whose unique sound blends jazz, classical, folk, and blues influences. An integral part of the Boston music scene for well over a decade, he’s earned a reputation as one of today’s most versatile and expressive guitarists.

Whether performing solo or with renowned artists such as Lake Street Dive, the Barr Brothers, Ryan Montbleau, Neighbor, or Lori McKenna, Brewer never fails to captivate audiences with his technical mastery and emotional depth. A graduate of the prestigious New England Conservatory, Brewer’s acclaimed solo albums – Juno (2018), Get it Together (2018), Graphics (2019), and Hold On (2020) – demonstrate his dedication to exploring the guitar‘s full sonic range. His performances combine intricate fingerstyle techniques with lyrical phrasing, creating an exclusively instrumental (“If I sang, I wouldn’t have too much of a career,” he quips) experience that feels both modern and timeless. What Lyle lacks in vocal chops he more than makes up for with staggering technical ability and often jaw-dropping dexterity.

Throughout his career, Brewer has navigated the challenges of a lifelong stutter. His songs have become a powerful means of self-expression, allowing him to communicate the emotions and thoughts he often struggled to articulate with words. In his instrument, he found a voice that transcends speech, making it possible for him to connect deeply with audiences and offer a unique, personal narrative.

Tickets $25

Artistree Community Arts Center is located at 2095 Pomfret Road, South Pomfret, Vermont

Learn more at artistreevt.org