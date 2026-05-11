Low Lily in Concert, Elsie Gawler opens

The Dance Hall presents Vermont-based American Roots band Low Lily with special guest Elsie Gawler to open.

With a vocal and instrumental blend that has been dubbed “outstanding” and “meticulous”, the members of Low Lily (Liz Simmons, Flynn Cohen, and newest member Lily Sexton) come together to create a signature sound that has captivated audiences throughout the US, UK, and Canada.

Low Lily’s recordings have received noteworthy attention with two #1 songs on international folk radio, two Independent Music Award wins. Their original song Hope Lingers On (written by former band member Lissa Schneckenburger), has been sung by choirs around the world as an anthem for peace and justice.

Elsie Gawler is a multi-instrumentalist and songster rooted in Maine's traditional folk music and culture. With her family, the Gawler Family Band , she has played throughout the state and beyond, sharing traditional fiddle tunes, songs, and original works since she was 6 years old. From this foundation she has branched out and launched her debut solo album, Sweet As Honey. While continuing to play regularly with The Gawler Family Band, her other projects include duo Elsie & Ethan , and trio The Gawler Sisters. She has also been a long-time member of the group Childsplay.