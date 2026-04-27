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Living Well with Dementia Webinar Series: Taste and Smell

Living Well with Dementia Webinar Series: Taste and Smell

The National Council of Dementia Minds is hosting a free, three-part webinar series exploring how changes in the brain can affect the senses, including taste, smell, touch, and hearing.

Each session focuses on a different sense: April 28 (taste and smell), May 26 (touch), and June 23 (hearing) and is led by individuals living with dementia, offering insight into what these changes feel like.

These interactive sessions are open to all, including family members, care partners, professionals, and others.

Registration: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_f267xYYVQGCnIQQ412Cg4w

Online - Zoom
02:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Tue, 28 Apr 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

National Council of Dementia Minds
989-330-0290
Brenda@DementiaMinds.org
https://dementiaminds.org/
Online - Zoom
http://truetaleslivenh.org/

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