Kittery Community Market | Sunday, July 5th| 10-2 PM

Sunday, July 5th

10 AM - 2 PM

10 Shapleigh Rd, Kittery, ME (Post Office Square - in front of Blue Mermaid and Tributary Brewing Co.)

Keep the holiday weekend going with a Sunday at the market filled with fresh local food, handmade goods, and live music by Jan Peters. US Early July is a beautiful time to shop for summer produce, flowers, and treats for cookouts, while enjoying the relaxed, social atmosphere that makes the market such a favorite part of the season.

Live Music: Jan Peters

Kid's Activity: Market Scavenger Hunt

Shop Local:

Find produce, meat, eggs, seafood, flowers, plants, seedlings, baked goods, prepared foods, handmade artisan crafts, knife and tool sharpening, and gluten-free and vegan options.

We accept SNAP and EBT, and offer:

Maine Harvest Bucks

Kid's PoP Club - Every child receives a $3 voucher to spend on produce each week!

Customer Loyalty Program - Pick up a punch card at the Info Booth; receive a $5 food voucher for every 4th visit!

Bumper Crop

Make a day of it: Brunch at Blue Mermaid, market stroll, and a refreshing beer from Tributary Brewing Co-it's a community celebration every Sunday!

Special thanks to the Logan family for hosting the market at Post Office Square.

Thank you to our 2026 sponsors:

Beach Pea Baking Co - Golden Harvest - Tapley Insurance - Irene Bowen, Edward Jones - Tributary Brewing Co - Blue Mermaid - Aland Realty - Kennebunk Savings - Carl's Meat Market - Kittery Trading Post - Life Starts Here Chiropractic - Alice + Bird Interiors - Footprints Food Pantry - Plates for Change - Pepperrell Cove - Piscataqua Animal Hospital - Kittery Eye

Follow @kitterymarket | kitterycommunitymarket.com

URLs:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3617505-0?pid=10413

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3617505-2?pid=10413

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3617505-3?pid=10413

Date and Time: Sunday, 05 July 2026 at 10:00 - 14:00

Venue details: Kittery Community Market, 10 Shapleigh Road, Kittery, Maine, 03904, United States

Category: Community | Markets