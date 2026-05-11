Kae Mason's Animals in the Wild at NHAA

Portsmouth, NH- New Hampshire Art Association (NHAA) presents Animals in the Wild by artist Kae Mason. This alluring collection of artworks is influenced predominantly by global safaris that the artist embarks on with her wife. This exhibition captures the vibrant world of wildlife across the globe, showcasing the artist's profound connection and distinct perspective on the natural world.

Mason's artistic journey is rooted in her love of paint and passion for capturing the energy of wildlife in their natural habitats. Growing up with a difficult childhood where she wasn't allowed to be herself, she found solace in animals, who felt safe because they didn’t judge her. With few friends, animals became her companions. She first began painting five years ago and is primarily self-taught. Although Mason wasn’t an artist as a child, she discovered her natural talent for color and creativity through working as a hair stylist and permanent makeup artist at her salon, Salon K. One day, she picked up a brush and started putting her skills and talent for color into fine art painting. While painting, she intuitively moves around the canvas, addressing each part as it draws her attention, relying heavily on the spontaneous flow of her creativity rather than adhering to a detailed plan.

Mason’s paintings of animals in their natural habitats capture both the vibrant energy of wildlife and its quieter, more intimate moments, bringing these experiences directly to the viewer. Utilizing the medium of oil on canvas and oil on live-edge wood, her creations evoke a sense of realism while incorporating an artistic touch with an out-of-focus background. This technique allows the focus of the painting to catch the eye of the viewer. Mason expresses a particular interest in immersing viewers in each composition’s intricate details and expressive power.

Animals in the Wild will be on view at the New Hampshire Art Association’s Robert Lincoln Levy Gallery, 136 State St, Portsmouth, NH, 03801, from June 3rd to 28th, with an opening reception on June 5th, 5-8 pm. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Thursday from 11 am to 5 pm, Friday and Saturday from 11 am to 6 pm, and Sunday from 12 pm to 5 pm.

Artwork: New Hampshire Bull Moose by Kae Mason

