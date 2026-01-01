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Holiday Fair at First Parish Church, Dover

Holiday Fair at First Parish Church, Dover

New this year, the 2025 Holiday Fair will feature special performances and comedy by members of the Dover Area Special Olympics, and New England Seafood Chowder in the cafe!

The Holiday Fair offers a variety of handcrafted items, delicious treats, and unique gifts for everyone on your list. Not-to-be-missed traditions at the Fair include the Cookie Walk, Quilt Raffle, Raffle Room, the Pantry Bake Sale, Vintage wears in the Tiffany Room, and the Lunch Cafe. The Find It At The First Thrift Store will be open all afternoon!

Bring your family and friends to celebrate the season with us while benefiting the valuable local social programs First Parish Church sponsors all year long, and the Dover Area Special Olympics. See you at the Fair!

First Parish Church, Dover
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 15 Nov 2025
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

First Parish Church, Congregational, Dover
603-742-5664
office@firstparishdover.org
firstparishdover.org
First Parish Church, Dover
218 Central Ave
Dover, New Hampshire 03041
603-742-5664
office@firstparishdover.org
http://www.firstparishdover.org/

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