Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"

The Granite State Ringers, New Hampshire's elite handbell choir, will present its spring 2026 concert, “Spirited Bells”, in Plainfield. The concert will be held in historic Plainfield Town Hall, home of the beautiful Stage Set painted by Maxfield Parrish in 1916. Tickets available online at https://www.granitestateringers.org/event-details/plainfield-town-hall, and at the door.

