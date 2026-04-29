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Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"

Handbell Concert: The Granite State Ringers present "Spirited Bells"

The Granite State Ringers, New Hampshire's elite handbell choir, will present its spring 2026 concert, “Spirited Bells”, in Plainfield. The concert will be held in historic Plainfield Town Hall, home of the beautiful Stage Set painted by Maxfield Parrish in 1916. Tickets available online at https://www.granitestateringers.org/event-details/plainfield-town-hall, and at the door.

Plainfield Town Hall
$15-$20
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 30 May 2026
Get Tickets

Artist Group Info

Granite State Ringers
GSREvents07@gmail.com
http://www.granitestateringers.org
Plainfield Town Hall
1079 NH-12A
Plainfield, New Hampshire 03781

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