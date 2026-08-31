Figure Drawing for Beginners
Figure Drawing for Beginners
Discover the basics of figure drawing in a relaxed, supportive setting. This beginner-friendly workshop focuses on simple shapes, proportions, and lines so you can start drawing people with confidence. Wooden models will be used for reference, and all necessary supplies will be provided.
Guided by art instructor Gail Williams, you’ll practice quick sketches and longer studies, with plenty of time for questions.
Cook Memorial Library
By suggested donation
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Arts Council of Tamworth
603-584-2712
general@artscounciltamworth.org
Artist Group Info
Gail Williams
Cook Memorial Library
93 Main StreetTamworth, New Hampshire 03886
603-323-8510
mary@tamworthlibrary.org