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Big goals take a village. Help us reach 1,500 new and increasing sustainers to unlock $150K for local news!

FBPL Book Sale

FBPL Book Sale

Semi-annual Book Sale on May 16, 9am – 4pm with thousands of hardbacks and paperbacks, including: 
* Non-fiction (biography/memoir, gardening, how-to, house, animals, sports, adventure, art, music, TV, history, military, business, parenting, self help, spirituality, humor, travel, science, cookbooks, more) 
* Fiction (mystery, science fiction, fantasy, romance, drama) 
* Children's and young adult 
* Antiquarian books
* Media (DVDs, Audiobooks, CDs)& Puzzles

From 2-4pm bag of books for $5

webpage: https://brooklinelibrarynh.org/using_your_library/support_your_library/friends_of_the_library/index.php

the Annex
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026

Event Supported By

Friends of the Brookline Public Library NH
https://www.brooklinenh.us/fbpl
the Annex
4 Main Street
Brookline, New Hampshire 03033
603-673-7526
donageaton@gmail.com
https://www.brooklinenh.us/fbpl

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