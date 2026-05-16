FBPL Book Sale

Semi-annual Book Sale on May 16, 9am – 4pm with thousands of hardbacks and paperbacks, including:

* Non-fiction (biography/memoir, gardening, how-to, house, animals, sports, adventure, art, music, TV, history, military, business, parenting, self help, spirituality, humor, travel, science, cookbooks, more)

* Fiction (mystery, science fiction, fantasy, romance, drama)

* Children's and young adult

* Antiquarian books

* Media (DVDs, Audiobooks, CDs)& Puzzles

From 2-4pm bag of books for $5

webpage: https://brooklinelibrarynh.org/using_your_library/support_your_library/friends_of_the_library/index.php

