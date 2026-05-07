Concert at Nottingham Community Church - The NH Black Fly Band

The New Hampshire Black Fly Band is a relatively newly formed band of local musicians, all frequent performers at local music sessions. They played their first gig last summer at the Blaisdell Memorial Library.

Jeff Murdock is best known to Concert attendees at the NCCUU from his performances in the band Penhallow and plays mandolin. Jennifer Ramsay is a music teacher, sings and plays the fiddle. Quinten Center performs solo at Irish pubs, sings and plays the guitar.

Their music will be in the "celtic" category, Irish, Scottish, Cape Breton. There will be tunes and some songs.

Admission is by donation at the door ( $15 to $20 suggested but any amount appreciated) Refreshments ( also by donation) and door prizes are awarded at intermission.