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Casino Night - Montpelier Rotary

Casino Night - Montpelier Rotary

Net proceeds go to supporting Montpelier Rotary's Coat Campaign to provide coats to children and families in need, the Backpack program which provides nutritious meals on the weekend and over school breaks to children facing food insecurity and supporting other community programs. Prizes include $1,000, 4 Red Sox tickets, Lost Nation tickets and other miscellaneous prizes. $75 per person gets 1 drink ticket, appetizers and chips for blackjack and roulette.

URL:
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3635073-0?pid=10413

Date and Time: On Friday May 15, 2026 at 19:00 - 22:00

Venue details: Capitol Plaza Hotel Montpelier, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, 100 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont, 05602, United States

Category: Community | Fundraisers

Price:
General Admission: USD 75.00

Capitol Plaza Hotel Montpelier, Tapestry Collection by Hilton - VT
USD 75.00
07:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Fri, 15 May 2026

Event Supported By

Montpelier Rotary Club,VT
802-279-6311
montpeliervtrotary@gmail.com
Capitol Plaza Hotel Montpelier, Tapestry Collection by Hilton - VT
100 State Street
Montpelier, Vermont 05602

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