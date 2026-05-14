Baker Bells Festival & Concert
Baker Bells Festival & Concert
Generations of community members have shaped Dartmouth's sonic identity through the Baker Bells. Behind every sound ringing from the tower is a human story! We invite you to become a part of that story by participating in the Baker Bells Festival, May 19th and 20th . There’s something for everyone, from interactive workshops to a family-friendly outdoor concert. Check out the events and register at dartgo.org/bellsfestival2026.
Dartmouth College Green
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Event Supported By
Dartmouth College Libraries
6036463120
memory.r.apata@dartmouth.edu
Dartmouth College Green
2 East Wheelock StreetHanover, New Hampshire 03755