© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join NHPR's Leadership Circle! This is a powerful way to support our station's local, national, and international news coverage.

Baker Bells Festival & Concert

Baker Bells Festival & Concert

Generations of community members have shaped Dartmouth's sonic identity through the Baker Bells. Behind every sound ringing from the tower is a human story! We invite you to become a part of that story by participating in the Baker Bells Festival, May 19th and 20th . There’s something for everyone, from interactive workshops to a family-friendly outdoor concert. Check out the events and register at dartgo.org/bellsfestival2026.

Dartmouth College Green
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Wed, 20 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Dartmouth College Libraries
6036463120
memory.r.apata@dartmouth.edu
library.dartmouth.edu
Dartmouth College Green
2 East Wheelock Street
Hanover, New Hampshire 03755

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.