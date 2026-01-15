Auburn Blues And Brews Festival!
Auburn Blues And Brews Festival!
The 8th Annual Auburn Blues and Brews Festival is happening Saturday, September 12 from 1:00 to 7:00PM! Don't miss great food, craft brews, and the BEST blues!!
FREE ADMISSION + LIVE MUSIC ALL DAY!
Food trucks
Beer garden
Free parking
Featuring LIVE blues by:
- Jack Fossett and Friends
- Papa Tim and The Whiskey Throttle Band
- Continental Shakedown
- Anthony St. Peter and The Other Broken Ones
- BOBA FUNK!
Bring your friends, your family, and your love of awesome blues, great food, and local brews.
Visit: www.auburnblues.com to learn more.
Category: Festivals | Live Music
Date and Time: Saturday September 12, 2026 at 1:00 pm to 7:00 pm
Venue details: Festival Plaza/Main Street, 112 Main Street, Auburn, Maine, 04210, United States