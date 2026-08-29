Art in the Park Festival

Learn, create, and explore at your local national park. This special event is built around the idea that everyone is an artist. Take part in over a dozen art activities for all ages, enjoy music by the Vermont Fiddle Orchestra, and witness art demonstrations including a live bronze pour. Visit the park website for a complete list of participating artists, activities, and demonstrations.

Free park entry is underwritten by the Saint-Gaudens Memorial. Additional support is provided by the Upper Valley Music Center, Hopkins Center for the Arts at Dartmouth College, rePlay Arts, Enfield Shaker Museum, Connecticut River Conservancy, Claremont Maker's Space, and numerous volunteers. This event is part of the Arts for All campaign of the Upper Valley Arts Alliance and the park's celebration of National Public Lands Day in partnership with the National Environmental Education Foundation.