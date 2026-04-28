An Evening with Pianist PAUL DYKSTRA Saturday, May 16th, 7:30pm, South Church, Portsmouth, NH

Pianist PAUL DYKSTRA will perform solo iconic piano pieces by Bach, Scarlatti, Chopin, and all

three movements of Beethoven's "Moonlight" Sonata at South Church in Portsmouth, NH on Saturday,

May 16th at 7:30pm.

This concert celebrates PAUL DYKSTRA and his 20 years of remarkable work as a Concert Pianist,

Collaborative Pianist, Recording Artist, and Teacher while he was based in Portsmouth, NH.

Paul Dykstra says he "looks forward to reconnecting and connecting with friends old and new this

spring!"

On the second half of the concert Cellist JACQUES LEE WOOD joins Mr. Dykstra in performing

Rachmaninoff's Cello Sonata in G Minor, a beautiful masterwork in the cello repertoire including co-equal

parts between piano and cello.

Making his return to the Seacoast for this concert after some five years, Paul is no stranger to the New

England or the Seacoast Music scene, having spent two decades here performing, teaching, and

collaborating with among the finest musicians in the country.

Locally Paul is also well known for his several performances in the former Abendmusik Fine Arts

Concert Series in Rye and for his performance as the soloist for Tchaikovsky's famous Piano Concerto

for the inaugural concert of Great Bay Philharmonic Orchestra at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, in

2018.

A finalist for the American Prize Concerto Competition in 2017, Paul Dykstra is presently based in

British Columbia, Canada and continues his career as a concert artist, recording artist, teacher, Festival

Adjudicator and collaborative artist throughout North America. A product of the University of Alberta's

Piano Performance program, he studied with Helmut Brauss, and received the highest Silver Medal

with Western Board Associateship examinations in Piano Performance and Pedagogy. He is a member

of the Royal Conservatory of Music College of Examiners since 2011.

Boston-based Jacques Lee Wood is a highly sought after cellist in New England and has concertized

throughout the world. Dr. Wood is principal cellist of Great Bay Philharmonic Orchestra including in

the recent performance of Elgar's Cello Concerto with soloist Yo-Yo Ma. He has performed in several

Great Bay Philharmonic String Quartet performances. Jacques Lee Wood also serves as the Principal

Cellist of Cape Symphony and frequently collaborates with distinguished ensembles such as A Far Cry,

Yale Schola Cantorum, Boston Baroque, and Bach Collegium Japan.

"South Church's venerable ambiance and great acoustics will enhance this exciting chamber music

experience. Pianist PAUL DYKSTRA and Cellist JACQUES LEE WOOD will perform superb pieces

from across many eras and styles for a lovely evening of world-class music making!"

David Wold, Executive Director and Producer

TICKETS ON SALE NOW AT PortsmouthNHTickets.com

ADULTS $30 / SENIORS $25 / STUDENTS $20

CHILDREN 12 and under FREE accompanied by an adult

(We kindly recommend that children be at least 6 years old)

INFO: Text or Call 603 828 6402

EMAIL: info@davidwold.com

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3605216-0?pid=10413

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3605216-2?pid=10413

Date and Time: Saturday, 16 May 2026 at 19:30 - 21:00

Venue details: South Church, 292 State Street, Portsmouth, New Hampshire, 03801, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Music

Prices:

General Admission Adults: USD 30.00,

General Admission Seniors: USD 25.00,

General Admission Students: USD 20.00,

Children Ages 6-12 Free with Adult Ticket Holder: USD 0.00

Artists: PAUL DYKSTRA, JACQUES LEE WOOD