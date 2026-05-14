A Romantic Spring. Combined Choral Concert of Manchester Choral Society and Portmouth Pro Musica
A Romantic Spring. Combined Choral Concert of Manchester Choral Society and Portmouth Pro Musica
Franz Schubert's Mass in E-Flat and Felix Mendelssohn -Psalm 42 with full orchestra and soloists.
Ste. Marie Parish
Seniors -$25 Regular $30, Students Free, Pay as you may
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
Event Supported By
Manchester Choral Society and Portsmouth Pro Musica
6034726627
info@mcsnh.org
Artist Group Info
mrosedinola@gmail.com
Ste. Marie Parish
378 Notre Dame AveManchester, New Hampshire 03102
(603) 472-6627
Info@mcsnh.org