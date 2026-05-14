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A Romantic Spring. Combined Choral Concert of Manchester Choral Society and Portmouth Pro Musica

A Romantic Spring. Combined Choral Concert of Manchester Choral Society and Portmouth Pro Musica

Franz Schubert's Mass in E-Flat and Felix Mendelssohn -Psalm 42 with full orchestra and soloists.

Ste. Marie Parish
Seniors -$25 Regular $30, Students Free, Pay as you may
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 16 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Manchester Choral Society and Portsmouth Pro Musica
6034726627
info@mcsnh.org
mcsnh.org

Artist Group Info

mrosedinola@gmail.com
Ste. Marie Parish
378 Notre Dame Ave
Manchester, New Hampshire 03102
(603) 472-6627
Info@mcsnh.org
https://www.mcsnh.org/

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