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55th annual LIHA native american powwow

55th annual LIHA native american powwow

Native American Culture with drumming/ singers, dancers, vendors and food.$

LIHA at Dulac land Trust
$15 at gate. Purchase on line or at gate; can also purchase camping site fees (variable).
09:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

LIHA (Laconia Indian Historical Association, Inc)
6033937400
infoforlihaofnh@gmail.com
Lihaofnh.net
LIHA at Dulac land Trust
117 Osgood road
Sanbornton, New Hampshire 03269
6033937400
infoforlihaof.h@gmail.com
https://www.lihaofnh.net/

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