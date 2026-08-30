55th annual LIHA native american powwow
55th annual LIHA native american powwow
Native American Culture with drumming/ singers, dancers, vendors and food.$
LIHA at Dulac land Trust
$15 at gate. Purchase on line or at gate; can also purchase camping site fees (variable).
09:00 AM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
LIHA (Laconia Indian Historical Association, Inc)
6033937400
infoforlihaofnh@gmail.com
LIHA at Dulac land Trust
117 Osgood roadSanbornton, New Hampshire 03269
6033937400
infoforlihaof.h@gmail.com