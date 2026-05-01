34th Annual Memorial Weekend Craft Festival

Kick Off Summer at the Memorial Weekend Craft Festival

The Scenic Mill Falls Marketplace in Meredith, NH, will come alive with color, flavor, and music for the 34th Annual Memorial Day Weekend Craft Festival on May 23, 24 & 25, 2026. Celebrate the long weekend surrounded by creativity! Discover unique, American-made works from over 100 juried artisans across New England.

Explore booths filled with beautifully handcrafted treasures, including pens, creative wall art, genuine gemstone jewelry, hand-thrown functional pottery, and so much more! Support local artists and find the perfect treasure to bring home (or a special gift for someone else).

Treat your taste buds to a variety of delicious offerings! Enjoy amazing hot sauces (as featured on HOT ONES!), all-natural fruit jams, refreshing wine slushy mixes, farm-made baked goods, and a diverse selection of other scrumptious delights.

Bring your furry friends along! Well-behaved, leashed pets are welcome to join the festivities.

This event is FREE and open to the public, rain or shine!

Event Hours: Saturday from 10 AM to 6 PM, Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM and Monday (Memorial Day) from 10 AM to 4 PM.

Address: Mill Falls Marketplace - 312 Daniel Webster Hwy, Meredith, NH 03253

Directions: From Interstate 93 take Exit 23 onto Route 3 North.

For more information, including a full exhibitor list, please visit us at Castleberryfairs.com