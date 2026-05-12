17th Annual S&W Sports and Central N.H. Bicycling Coalition Bike Swap Returns May 16-17

The Central New Hampshire Bike Coalition is holding the 17th Annual Concord Area Bike Swap with the goal of raising thousands of dollars to support bike programs and projects in Concord and the surrounding communities.

Held at S&W Sports, the bike swap is a fun event for families and bike riders of all ages and abilities. Whether you're looking to buy, sell, or donate a bike, you don't want to miss this event!

A designated area will be available for test rides, please bring your helmet. If you are uncertain about what kind of bike you want, our volunteers will be ready and willing to find the right bike for you!

Date and Time

Drop Off: Wednesday, May 13th through Friday, May 15th from 11am until 5pm

Sale: Saturday May 16th, 9am-5pm & Sunday May 17th, 9am-1pm

Pick Up: Monday, May 18th from 10-6 and Tuesday, May 19th from 10-6.

S&W Sports and CNHBC are not responsible for any unsold bikes left after 6pm on Tuesday May 19th.

If a consigned bike sells at the swap, the owner will receive 75% of the proceeds, in the form of a check, and 25% will be donated to CNHBC.

CNHBC is a non-profit bicycling advocacy organization with a volunteer board of directors comprised of community members, with a goal of making bicycling safer, more enjoyable and more accessible.