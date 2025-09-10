© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

With enough votes, Manchester may land a free outdoor concert series

New Hampshire Public Radio | By NHPR Staff
Published September 10, 2025 at 5:24 PM EDT
To advance to the finalist round, Manchester must rally community support in the form of votes via Levitt’s online portal or text; voting will end Monday, September 15, at 8:00 p.m.
Lau Guzmán
NHPR is teaming up with City Year New Hampshire and the City of Manchester to support an exciting opportunity to bring a free, live outdoor music series to downtown Manchester.

The city is a semifinalist for the Levitt AMP Grant, a multi-year matching grant that funds outdoor concerts in small to mid-sized communities across the U.S. If selected, Manchester would host a family-friendly concert series in Veterans Park beginning in 2026, featuring diverse musical acts, local performers, and cultural programming that celebrates the city’s vibrant spirit and community.

Community support is a key part of advancing to the final round of the grant competition.

Here’s how to vote (one vote per person):

  • Text MANCHNH to 877-409-5525
  • Or vote online at levitt.org/vote — register and select Manchester, NH

Voting is open now through Monday, September 15 at 8:00 p.m.

NHPR, City Year NH and the City of Manchester make live music a summer tradition in downtown Manchester!

For more information, contact Jen Little at City Year New Hampshire: jlittle@cityyear.org or (603) 218-5125.
