LISTEN: Holidays By Request 2024

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Emily Quirk,
Rick Ganley
Published December 16, 2024 at 2:17 PM EST
Members of Green Heron, Peabody's Coal Train, and Dan Blakeslee jamming out during NHPR's Holidays By Request on Dec. 13, 2024.
Join hosts Rick Ganley and Emily Quirk for two live hours of under-appreciated holiday tunes requested by you!

We’re turning your radio into a holiday party, featuring songs that might not make Market Basket's playlist but are sure to get you in the festive spirit.

Click on the red 'LISTEN' button above to hear this show or catch the re-broadcast of Holidays by Request Christmas Eve from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

In addition to your requests, this year's show features Betsy Heron (Green Heron), Peabody's Coal Train, and Dan Blakeslee.

This live broadcast originally aired on Friday, Dec. 13 from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Peabody's Coal Train (L to R): Scott Hayes on guitar, Jason Teaster on acoustic guitar, Dave Anderson on harmonica, Steve Cybulski on banjo, Marc Fraley on bass (not shown).
