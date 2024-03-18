© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

A visit with Tom Rush, who just released a new album

New Hampshire Public Radio | By Kate McNally
Published March 18, 2024 at 5:42 PM EDT
The legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush returned to NHPR and performed an in-studio set for The Folk Show with Host Kate McNally.

And Rush, 83, has released a new album: "Gardens Old, Flowers New."

The album was released March 1. It was produced by Matt Nakoa.

Rush has a busy spring for concerts and shows. His upcoming performances include:

Visit TomRush.com for more shows.

Click or tap the play button above to listen to Tom play a few of his new songs, and hear his conversation with Kate.

Listen to The Folk Show on Sundays, 7-10 p.m., on New Hampshire Public Radio.

Kate McNally
Kate has been hosting The Folk Show since 1995. In addition to her studio work, Kate emcees festivals and concerts throughout the Northeast.
