A visit with Tom Rush, who just released a new album

The legendary singer-songwriter Tom Rush returned to NHPR and performed an in-studio set for The Folk Show with Host Kate McNally.

And Rush, 83, has released a new album: "Gardens Old, Flowers New."

The album was released March 1. It was produced by Matt Nakoa.

Rush has a busy spring for concerts and shows. His upcoming performances include:



April 12 at The Colonial Theatre in Keene.

April 13 at The Music Hall in Portsmouth, with special guest Dar Williams.

Visit TomRush.com for more shows.

Click or tap the play button above to listen to Tom play a few of his new songs, and hear his conversation with Kate.

Listen to The Folk Show on Sundays, 7-10 p.m., on New Hampshire Public Radio.

You can now listen to The Folk Show on your own time! See below for our new Folk Show Player, which allows you to listen to the latest episode of The Folk Show for a week after each show.