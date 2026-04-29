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Morning news brief

NPR | By A Martínez,
Steve Inskeep
Published April 29, 2026 at 4:37 AM EDT

DOJ indicts former FBI Director James Comey for second time, King Charles argues for stronger U.K.-U.S. relations, SCOTUS weighs Trump's effort to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, Syrians.

Copyright 2026 NPR
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A Martínez
A Martínez is one of the hosts of Morning Edition and Up First. He came to NPR in 2021 and is based out of NPR West.
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
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