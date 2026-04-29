Morning news brief
DOJ indicts former FBI Director James Comey for second time, King Charles argues for stronger U.K.-U.S. relations, SCOTUS weighs Trump's effort to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, Syrians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
DOJ indicts former FBI Director James Comey for second time, King Charles argues for stronger U.K.-U.S. relations, SCOTUS weighs Trump's effort to end Temporary Protected Status for Haitians, Syrians.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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