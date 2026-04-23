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Trump facing an uphill battle with voters as polling numbers continue to tumble

NPR | By Deepa Shivaram,
Michel Martin
Published April 23, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

President Trump's polling is nearing an all-time low as he remains mired in a war and political fights that haven't turned out as he's expected.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Deepa Shivaram
Deepa Shivaram is a multi-platform political reporter on NPR's Washington Desk.
Michel Martin
Michel Martin is the weekend host of All Things Considered, where she draws on her deep reporting and interviewing experience to dig in to the week's news. Outside the studio, she has also hosted "Michel Martin: Going There," an ambitious live event series in collaboration with Member Stations.
See stories by Michel Martin

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