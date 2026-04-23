© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.

No path to talks between U.S. and Iran as Hormuz tensions spiral

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 23, 2026 at 12:01 PM EDT

The U.S. has seized another tanker carrying Iranian oil, just after Iran attacked and took control of commercial ships in the Strait of Hormuz.

The clashes are tightening control over a key global shipping lane, pushing oil above $100 a barrel and complicating already stalled peace talks.

Here & Now’s David Folkenflik speaks with NPR’s Jane Arraf in Amman, Jordan, about the latest news from the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Tags
NPR News
Here & Now Newsroom
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.