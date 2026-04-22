Caracas' iconic macaws threatened by vanishing palm trees
In the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, flocks of colorful macaws that once brightened city skies now face disappearing nest sites — and with them, a unique urban bond.
Copyright 2026 NPR
In the Venezuelan capital, Caracas, flocks of colorful macaws that once brightened city skies now face disappearing nest sites — and with them, a unique urban bond.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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