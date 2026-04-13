Rep. Eric Swalwell suspends his bid for California governor amid assault allegations
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is suspending his campaign for governor of California, as he faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Copyright 2026 NPR
U.S. Rep. Eric Swalwell is suspending his campaign for governor of California, as he faces allegations of sexual assault and misconduct.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.