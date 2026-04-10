© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Spring cleaning? Get rid of your unwanted vehicle by donating it to NHPR! Your support fuels our local news.

'Homebound' returns to the remote village its main characters are from

NPR | By Diaa Hadid
Published April 10, 2026 at 4:45 AM EDT

A rare Indian movie centered on the true story of a friendship between a Muslim and Hindu man reached the Oscars, but will it reach their village?

Copyright 2026 NPR
Diaa Hadid
Diaa Hadid chiefly covers Pakistan and Afghanistan for NPR News. She is based in NPR's bureau in Islamabad. There, Hadid and her team were awarded a Murrow in 2019 for hard news for their story on why abortion rates in Pakistan are among the highest in the world.
See stories by Diaa Hadid

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.