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Iran clashes with Israel and US over whether Lebanon is included in ceasefire

NPR | By Lauren Frayer,
Leila Fadel
Published April 9, 2026 at 4:46 AM EDT

Iran is insisting a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the deal to pause the fighting in the Middle East. Israel and President Trump say it's not.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Lauren Frayer
Lauren Frayer covers India for NPR News. In June 2018, she opened a new NPR bureau in India's biggest city, its financial center, and the heart of Bollywood—Mumbai.
See stories by Lauren Frayer
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

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