Iran clashes with Israel and US over whether Lebanon is included in ceasefire
Iran is insisting a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the deal to pause the fighting in the Middle East. Israel and President Trump say it's not.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Iran is insisting a ceasefire in Lebanon is part of the deal to pause the fighting in the Middle East. Israel and President Trump say it's not.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.