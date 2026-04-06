How a stranger encouraged a father struggling with his daughter's health issues
A man who was trying to support his daughter with an undiagnosed disorder received praise from a stranger. He said it changed their life.
Copyright 2026 NPR
A man who was trying to support his daughter with an undiagnosed disorder received praise from a stranger. He said it changed their life.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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