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'iPod archaeology' inspires joy, nostalgia through old technology and music

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 3, 2026 at 12:04 PM EDT
Claire Hughes stands with her collection of old iPods. (Courtesy of Claire Hughes)
Courtesy of Claire Hughes
Claire Hughes stands with her collection of old iPods. (Courtesy of Claire Hughes)

You’ve probably long forgotten all the songs stored on your iPod. The digital music players were all the rage 20 years ago, but Apple discontinued them in 2022.

Now, Claire Hughes collects and refurbishes old iPods as a hobby, then shares the playlists she finds on them as time capsules of joy. She tells Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd about how she’s connecting with strangers through her project Junk Drawer Jukebox.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
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