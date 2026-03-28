Thousands voice their anger at Trump at 'No Kings' events around Vermont

Thousands of Vermonters took to the streets Saturday, condemning the actions and policies of President Donald Trump in peaceful protests at dozens of locations.

They lined up on Main Street in Newport and on Creamery Row in Hardwick, on the village green in Fair Haven and in towns from Burlington to Brattleboro. In all, around 50 “No Kings” demonstrations were held.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Castleton resident Robert Revell came to Rutland

Saturday to show his anger at the Trump Administration. “We have a war that we’re not supposed to be in, we have a president who does nothing but lie... I am just fed up," said Revell.

Castleton resident Robert Revell stood along Route 7 in Rutland with hundreds of others.

“I’m just so angry,” said Revell, who held a three dimensional sign that incorporated a blow-up planet Earth with words below that read "Mother DEMANDS NO kings, no pedos and no liars."

“We have a war that we’re not supposed to be in, we have a president who does nothing but lie," he said. “I am just fed up. I’m 73 in a couple weeks and I lived through the Nixon thing and I’m just here to protest and share my heart.”

Around him, throngs of people, many in costume, lined several blocks along Route 7 waving flags and handmade signs. Some rang cow bells or thumped tambourines. Many passing motorists responded with staccato horn blasts.

Nationwide, more than 3,000 protests were planned for Saturday in large cities and small towns. They have been organized by national and local groups, including well-known progressive coalitions such as Indivisible, 50501 and MoveOn.

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Hannah Abrams, of Mendon (in blue jacket) was among hundreds of protestors who stood along route seven in Rutland Saturday. This was her third NoKings protest. "I'm not tired of protesting," she said, "but I'm really tired of the current administration."

"For me, it boils down to the cruelty I'm seeing in the world right now," said Hannah Abrams, of Mendon. “I think that our president instills a lot of cruelty among the people he doesn’t like. And actually for the people who do vote for him too, because they're not any better off with him in office.”

“There are a lot of people who say this is not America,” Abrams added. "And I would like to say, it’s exactly America, it’s just targeting different people now … Sadly, this is not new.”

Nina Keck / Vermont Public Stephanie Brush and her 89-year-old mother Mary Jane Demko (in wheelchair) of Rutland Town came out to protest President Trump on Saturday in Rutland. Said Denko, "I couldn't stay in, he's too evil."



Mary Jane Demko, 89, of Rutland, showed up to her local protest in a wheelchair driven by her daughter, Stephanie Brush. Demko carried a sign on her lap that read "IMPEACH THE SOB!”

"I couldn't stay in and not be part of this," Demko said. "He's too evil."

Karen Lorentz of Shrewsbury said she too couldn't stay away. At 80, she said Saturday's event in Rutland was her first protest. She held a handmade sign she said a friend had helped her make.

“I’m really old and when the Vietnam War was on I was a new teacher and I didn’t have time," she said. "But I felt strongly that I needed to be here today.”