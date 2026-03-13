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Iranian pop star Googoosh pens self-titled memoir

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 13, 2026 at 12:02 PM EDT

Find a book excerpt here.

We revisit Peter O’Dowd’s January conversation with Iranian singer and actor Googoosh.

Prior to the 1979 revolution, the Iranian singer and actor was a pop superstar. But she was jailed by the Islamic Republic and forced to agree to never sing or perform in public. After 20 years of isolation in Iran, Googoosh was able to leave and resume her performing career.

Googoosh writes about her life (with Tara Dehlavi) in the memoir, “Googoosh: A Sinful Voice.”

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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