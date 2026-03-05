© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Along Iran’s border, Kurds weigh their next move

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published March 5, 2026 at 11:31 AM EST

As the U.S. and Israel hit Iranian targets from the air, a new possibility is emerging on the ground: Kurdish fighters along Iran’s western border.

Some Iranian Kurdish groups are discussing whether to launch an incursion from Iraq, potentially opening a new front in the conflict. But the idea raises huge questions — about regional politics, Kurdish ambitions, and whether outside powers would really stand by them.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshamanan talks with Al-Monitor correspondent Amberin Zaman about Kurdish movements and the conversations happening behind the scenes.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2026 WBUR
Here & Now Newsroom
