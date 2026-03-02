Minnesota man first to finish 250-mile Can-Am-Crown sled dog race

Keith Aili was first to finish the intense 250-mile race through Maine's north woods just after 7 a.m. Monday. Aili has been racing sled dogs since 1990 and owns Miles Ahead Racing Kennel in Ray, MN.

Alli is a frequent Can-Am participant and in 2001, set a speed record in his first win in the 250-mile race.

That year, firm trails and record cold temperatures helped secure the victory. This year, Aili said, all credit goes to his dogs for enduring shifts in terrain and temperature.

"For them to overcome the challenges of one of the toughest trails I've seen in a couple decades, I was very impressed with them and very happy," he said.

Finishing second was Erin Altemus, another Minnesotan, just after 9:30 a.m. While results are unlikely to be contested, winners will officially be declared after all mushers cross the finish line.

Heading up the 100-mile race was Mélodie Beauchemin of Quebec. The likely winner of the 30-mile race was Stephane Roy of New Brunswick.

The top 12 finishers in each race will get a cut of a $51,000 prize purse.

The 250-mile race can also be used as one of three qualifiers for the Iditarod, the roughly 1,000 mile race through the Alaskan Wilderness.

The races kicked off Saturday morning and saw hundreds of spectators at the starting line. Official results will be posted on the Can-Am Crown's website and social media pages.