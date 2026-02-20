U.S. Commission on Fine Arts approves Trump's White House ballroom plan
The U.S. Commission on Fine Arts, which is packed with President Trump's allies, voted to approve the new White House ballroom project pursued by Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The U.S. Commission on Fine Arts, which is packed with President Trump's allies, voted to approve the new White House ballroom project pursued by Trump.
Copyright 2026 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.