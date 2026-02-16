© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join the Leadership Circle and support fact-based, independent journalism for all. Learn more.

World leaders met in Munich to discuss the future of Europe. Here's what happened

NPR | By Leila Fadel
Published February 16, 2026 at 4:43 AM EST

NPR's Leila Fadel asks Kurt Volker, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO, for his takeaways following this year's Munich Security Conference.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.