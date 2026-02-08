© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Stephen Grosz discusses his book 'Love's Labor: How We Break and Make the Bonds of Love'

NPR | By Ayesha Rascoe
Published February 8, 2026 at 8:33 AM EST

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with psychoanalyst Stephen Grosz about his new book, "Love's Labor: How We Break and Make the Bonds of Love."

Ayesha Rascoe is a White House correspondent for NPR. She is currently covering her third presidential administration. Rascoe's White House coverage has included a number of high profile foreign trips, including President Trump's 2019 summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi, Vietnam, and President Obama's final NATO summit in Warsaw, Poland in 2016. As a part of the White House team, she's also a regular on the NPR Politics Podcast.
