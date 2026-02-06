© 2026 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Invest in NHPR’s future -- remember NHPR in your estate plan. Learn more.

Morning news brief

NPR | By Leila Fadel,
Steve Inskeep
Published February 6, 2026 at 4:49 AM EST

U.S. and Iran to hold talks about Iran's nuclear program, Congress continues debate on immigration enforcement changes as funding deadline looms, FBI examines ransom notes in search for Nancy Guthrie.

Copyright 2026 NPR
Tags
NPR News
Leila Fadel
Leila Fadel is a national correspondent for NPR based in Los Angeles, covering issues of culture, diversity, and race.
See stories by Leila Fadel
Steve Inskeep
Steve Inskeep is a host of NPR's Morning Edition, as well as NPR's morning news podcast Up First.
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.